Gerald D. "Jerry" Goodwin, 80, of Liberty, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home. He was born Dec. 14, 1938, to Harold and Virginia (Patterson) Goodwin in Quincy. He married Carol A. Bradley on June 1, 1959, in Quincy. She survives. Jerry graduated from Liberty High School in 1956. He served his country in the U.S. Army and in the Reserves from 1957 to 1962. Jerry was employed by E. Best Plumbing for over 40 years, working as a licensed plumber installing heating and air conditioning. Jerry worked with various architects as plans for projects were underway. He attended Liberty Christian Church and was a member of the Masons and Shriners. Jerry loved his grandchildren, old cars, fishing, hunting and working outdoors. In addition to his wife, Carol, survivors include two children, David A (Kim) Goodwin of Liberty and Shawn (Rhonda) Goodwin of Quincy; a daughter-in-law, Kelly Goodwin of Manchester, Mo.; siblings, Sandra Edmonson of Plainville, Ill., Bill Goodwin of Payson, twins Karen and Sharon of Quincy and Teresa Martineau of Liberty; grandchildren, Trisha Goodwin of Quincy, Tara Davis of Liberty, Zachary Goodwin of Camp Point, Landon Goodwin of Liberty, Maggie Goodwin and Libby Goodwin, both of Quincy, and Katherine Goodwin of Manchester, Mo.; three great-grandchildren, Drake and Deaken Davis and Keenan Goodwin of Camp Point; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Keenan Scott Goodwin; a great-grandchild, Hadlee Davis; a brother, Harold "Bud" Goodwin; and a sister in infancy, Patricia Goodwin. SERVICES: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Liberty Christian Church, with the Rev. Terry Henry conducting. Burial will be in Xander Cemetery near Liberty. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. MEMORIALS: Liberty Christian Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019