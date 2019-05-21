Rensselaer, Mo. -- Gerald Donovan Foreman, 81, of Rensselaer, Mo., passed away at 6:52 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Big Creek Presbyterian Church in Rensselaer. Pastor Nathan Markley will officiate. Burial will be in the Big Creek Cemetery in Rensselaer. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at Big Creek Presbyterian Church. The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel of Hannibal. Gerald was born on April 16, 1938, in Hannibal, Mo., the son of Alan B. and Mildred Finley (Tompkins) Foreman. He was united in marriage to Donna Ann Disseler on Nov. 25, 1965, in Quincy, Ill. She preceded her in death on April 25, 2006. Survivors include his son, Matthew Donovan Foreman and wife Sandra Marie of Hannibal, Mo.; granddaughters, Emma Noel Foreman and Olivia Hope Foreman; sisters, Mariam Blackburn (Jim), Rebecca McElroy (John), Betty Ann Hays (Keith); brother, David Foreman; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and wife. Mr. Foreman graduated from Monroe City High School and went on to further his education at Hannibal-LaGrange College and later transferred to the University of Missouri where obtained his degree in teaching with a minor in biology. Gerald was a lifelong farmer that truly loved working the land and tending to his cattle. Gerald loved to visit with family and friends and always had a story or two to tell. He enjoyed mushroom hunting and was an avid reader. Most of all, he loved his family and cherished the times spent with them. Mr. Foreman was a longtime member of Big Creek Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon for several years. Memorial contributions may be made to the Big Creek Presbyterian Church or James E. Cary Cancer Center, in care of the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family on Gerald's memorial page at smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 21 to May 23, 2019