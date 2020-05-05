|
Gerald "Jerry" H. Wilper, 82, of Monroe City, Mo., passed away at 10:35 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Parkside Manor in Columbia, Mo. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Private burial will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Monroe City, Mo. Arrangements for cremation are under the directions of the James O'Donnell Life Celebration Home in Monroe City, Mo. Jerry was born Feb. 2, 1938, in Quincy, Ill., to Herbert Wilper and Florence Eickelschulte Wilper. He was married on May 13, 1961 in Quincy, Ill., to Katherine Sue Brinkman. She survives. Other survivors include three children, Eric Wilper (Tena) of Kansas City, Mo., Neal Wilper (Sherry) of Columbia, Mo., and Ryan Wilper (Jennifer) of St. Joseph, Mo., two sisters, Judy McKabe (Don) of Quincy, Ill., and Barbara Gibson of Granite City, Ill. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers-in-law, Joseph Gibson and John Reno. Jerry served his country proudly in the United States Navy, where he was a Class A Boilerman and served on the U.S.S. Boston. After serving his country Jerry returned to Quincy, Ill., to work at the Electric Wheel Company. He later joined Diemakers Inc. in Monroe City and worked there for 19 years. In 1987 Jerry started his own business, Wilper Machine Company, and operated the business until his retirement in 2013. In his free time Jerry enjoyed woodworking and working in his shop. He enjoyed vintage steam engines and collected and built miniature parts for the model engines and always liked to attend the Old Thresher's Reunion each year in Iowa. NASCAR and Sprint Car racing were also sports that Jerry took pleasure in. Jerry also previously held his private pilot's license and was a professional photographer, that took many wedding photos for families over the years. Gem City pizza, a slice of cherry pie and the music of Hank Williams Sr. were a few of Jerry's favorites. Most of all Jerry simply cherished the moments he shared with his family and friends. Jerry was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Monroe City, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 5 to May 7, 2020