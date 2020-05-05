Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Holy Rosary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Wilper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald H. Wilper


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald H. Wilper Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" H. Wilper, 82, of Monroe City, Mo., passed away at 10:35 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Parkside Manor in Columbia, Mo.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Private burial will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Monroe City, Mo.

Arrangements for cremation are under the directions of the James O'Donnell Life Celebration Home in Monroe City, Mo.

Jerry was born Feb. 2, 1938, in Quincy, Ill., to Herbert Wilper and Florence Eickelschulte Wilper.

He was married on May 13, 1961 in Quincy, Ill., to Katherine Sue Brinkman. She survives.

Other survivors include three children, Eric Wilper (Tena) of Kansas City, Mo., Neal Wilper (Sherry) of Columbia, Mo., and Ryan Wilper (Jennifer) of St. Joseph, Mo., two sisters, Judy McKabe (Don) of Quincy, Ill., and Barbara Gibson of Granite City, Ill. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers-in-law, Joseph Gibson and John Reno.

Jerry served his country proudly in the United States Navy, where he was a Class A Boilerman and served on the U.S.S. Boston.

After serving his country Jerry returned to Quincy, Ill., to work at the Electric Wheel Company. He later joined Diemakers Inc. in Monroe City and worked there for 19 years. In 1987 Jerry started his own business, Wilper Machine Company, and operated the business until his retirement in 2013.

In his free time Jerry enjoyed woodworking and working in his shop. He enjoyed vintage steam engines and collected and built miniature parts for the model engines and always liked to attend the Old Thresher's Reunion each year in Iowa. NASCAR and Sprint Car racing were also sports that Jerry took pleasure in. Jerry also previously held his private pilot's license and was a professional photographer, that took many wedding photos for families over the years. Gem City pizza, a slice of cherry pie and the music of Hank Williams Sr. were a few of Jerry's favorites. Most of all Jerry simply cherished the moments he shared with his family and friends.

Jerry was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Monroe City, Mo.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellLifeCelebration.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 5 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -