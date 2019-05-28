Services Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home 1435 State Street Quincy , IL 62301 (217) 222-3662 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM First Christian Church Carthage , IL View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Christian Church Carthage , IL View Map Service 11:00 AM First Christian Church Carthage , IL View Map Resources More Obituaries for Gerald Logan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerald Lloyd Logan

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers CARTHAGE, Ill. -- Gerald Lloyd Logan, a.k.a. Jerry, Dad, Jer-Birdy, Jerry Edith, Poppy, Pops, Coach, Loge, left this earth the way he lived his life: in peace. At 2:30 p.m. May 26, 2019, we said our good-byes knowing we will one day meet again. Jerry was born April 6, 1932, in Lomax, Ill., to Ruth (Nichol) and Virgil Logan. He graduated from Dallas City High School in 1950 and earned his Bachelor of Arts in 1959 and a Masters in Administration in 1961, both from Western Illinois University. He lived a life of greatness, decency and love, leaving a legacy that will never be forgotten. His greatest pride and love were his family. When he first walked mama home on Feb. 1, 1949, their love story began. And while he joked "for better or worse or 90 days whichever comes first" he was a dedicated husband and with mom created a lifetime of love. Sixty-eight years of marriage, six kids, 13 grandkids, two great-grandkids with two more on the way ... he was the patriarch and glue to our family. He truly worshipped his relationship with mama, ever doting on her, always grateful for the love they shared and willing to do whatever our family needed to get by, live and thrive. He expected his daughters and granddaughters to "be a lady." It's impossible to measure the impact he had on his grandkids, ever present in their lives with love, wit and advice. Writing secret notes, "whopping" kisses, being the Muffin Man, Wiffle Ball games in the backyard ... he was the most fun dad and Poppy we could have been blessed with. He insisted on making each child their own special birthday cake, homemade, every year. A birthday didn't pass without him writing the birthday kid a poem to commemorate the day. He never wanted a dishwasher, always preferring to have a good, philosophical conversation over a sink of dirty dishes. Many life lessons were taught, many conversations had at family celebrations over the years and these will be missed. He greeted every morning with an attitude of gratitude, usually singing "start your morning with hot coffee" and frequently graced the kitchen with love notes on paper plates. He never wanted or needed anything fancy and preferred a life of service and giving to anyone he encountered. In the classroom, he made learning fun. "Smoking" chalk, jumping on a desk to make a point, playing Map Game or challenging someone to a duel, he created an environment where students remembered him for his antics that made history memorable, even to the most reluctant students. He was known to say to students as they exited the classroom, while smoking on his chalk "The Board of Education thanks you for joining us today." Ever silly, ever leaving his mark on the students he was charged with teaching. He taught generations of girls how to win the game of basketball and how to win at the game of life. He believed and taught the parallels of success in both: work hard, be a good teammate, be selfless. Summer camps with chair drill after chair drill, never ever raising his voice, singing at the top of his lungs to get a fundamental idea across and the ever-present mantra "you have to learn to listen so you can listen to learn" were all hallmarks of one of the greatest coaches to ever be on the sideline. A member of the Illinois High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, he was responsible for helping lead two teams to state championships and six others to state tournament appearances. He was a remarkably successful coach at the middle school level, with 379 wins and only 75 losses in 13 seasons. Those middle school teams went to 12 state tournaments including two state championships and three state runner ups. It was his Bluegirl culture that made every little girl in Carthage want to pick up a ball. His players knew he loved and cared about them, and this created a dynasty in Illinois girls' basketball. He loved his Bluegirls and they loved him. He left a legacy on the softball field as well, leading his 1987 team to a fourth place in State. Though his love was basketball, it never kept him from being the greatest coach he could be. His faith in God was strong. He was an active member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, serving as an elder for many years, and teaching Sunday school as well. One of his favorite bible verses was "There but for the grace of God, go I," instilling in all to be grateful for all the blessings we have. One of the world's greatest Cub fans, watching them finally win the 2016 World Series was a true lifelong dream he shared with mom and we are forever grateful they got to experience that in their lifetime. He could always be counted on year after year to be that die-hard fan saying "wait 'til next year." During the summers he managed the swimming pool to earn extra money. A master of fun, he was known to make Cardinal fans get in the pool last after hourly pool checks, which lead to moans of disgust from the 10 and under crowd. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Virginia, and brothers David and Robert and his son-in-law Mark Whitaker. Survivors include his beautiful and loving wife of 68 years, Mary, son Randy (Cathy), daughters Pam Whitaker, Bev Trusley, Kim Logan, Peggy (John) Currie, and Jill Kyhn. Grandchildren include Gerald "Andy" (Susan) Trusley, Karen Trusley, Zach (Naomi) Schrapf, Logan Schrapf, Tyler Schrapf, Dylan Logan, Sarah (Kyle) Soloman, Eleanor (Jason) Weber, Molly Whitaker, Brett Alexa Currie, Rylie Kyhn, Jack Currie, and precious Aubrey Kyhn. He is survived by Great grandchildren Karsyn Trusley and Max Trusley, with 2 more blessed babies on the way. Jerry's sister, Constance Ferrill of Carthage, Ill., also survives. It seems impossible to capture the essence of a man who meant so very much to so many. He was a man whose impact and lasting legacy goes beyond our ability to really measure. We will forever treasure his life and his love, forever miss his dedication and joy he brought to our family and community, forever celebrate a life well lived. You are the most beautiful soul we have ever known, and we love you forever. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at First Christian Church, Carthage, Ill., with burial in Moss Ridge Cemetery, Carthage. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, with family meeting friends between 4 and 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m., both at First Christian Church, Carthage. Memorials have been established for First Christian Church, Carthage; Prairie Heart Foundation, Springfield, Ill.; and Gerald Logan Education Scholarship, Carthage. Zehender, Robinson, Stormer, Cookson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left online at whig.com or zrsc.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 28 to May 30, 2019