Gerald W. Yates, 86, of Timewell, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. "Jerry" was born Feb. 5, 1934, in Concord Township to Violet Logsdon Yates and Charles J. Yates. He married Dorothy (Sailer) and they loved and cared for each other for 67½ years. Jerry received his education in Brown County schools. He served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and received an honorable discharge. Jerry was an intelligent craftsman in diesel mechanics. He lived for his work and spent many hours with his machines, for which he had an attachment that was close to an affection. The machine was something to him that needed to be used efficiently but never abused. He will be greatly missed by his friends, but nowhere will his absence be felt so keenly as among his associates at Dot Foods, where he was a familiar figure for over 50 years, keeping the trucks "moving and humming." He was a friend and mentor to many and held a special place in his heart for the Tracy family children. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; two sisters-in-law; and several nephews and nieces. Per his request, cremation will be accorded and a private memorial service will be held. Burial of the cremated remains will follow in Mounds Cemetery near Timewell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Brown County Against Cancer or Brown County United Way and may be left at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling. Hendricker Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hendrickerfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020