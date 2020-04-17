|
|
Geraldine E. Smith, 88, of Quincy, died at 5:15 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home. She was born June 27, 1931, in Ethridge, Tenn., a daughter of Rennie Chennault and Henly Ann (Matlock) Payne. Geraldine was a homemaker. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church. Geraldine was from the era of hand-picking cotton, and after the mechanical pickers became prevalent, she was proud to return to the fields and pick what the machines had missed. Geraldine enjoyed spending time doing puzzles and going fishing whenever possible. Survivors include children, Freida (Kenny) Stivers of Arkansas, Ann (Tim) Gravitt of Quincy and James D. Smith and Melissa Riley of Hannibal, Mo.; a sister, Winnie Engels of Arkansas; a brother, Tommy Payne of Quincy; grandchildren, Jennifer Glasco, Kenny (Estella) Stivers, Michael Stivers, Timothy Gravitt Jr., Tamie (Fred) Henderson, Corey J. (Nicole) Smith, Rachel D. (Austin Bruening) Smith and Katelin Smith; great-grandchildren, Dustin, Kevin and Stormy Rhodes, Rain Glasco, Nikki (Nathan) Hutchins, Jordan and Stephanie Stivers, Felicity, Aaron and Kalob Stivers, Gage and Mary Jo Henderson, Bryson D.L. Smith and Ariaha L.M. Bruening; great-great grandchildren, Cacie, Connor, Ariana, Ryan, Watson, Kevin and Heidi; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Chennault; and a sister, Mary Hills. Private family services are planned, with interment in Greenmount Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to a charity or organization of the donor's choice. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020