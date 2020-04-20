|
QUINCY -- Gertrude M. Balzer, 99, formerly of Quincy, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital, Belleville. Gertrude was born on Nov. 5, 1920, a daughter of Ralph B. and Sophia J. Goudschaal Aden. She married Donald L. Balzer on Feb. 12, 1943, in Concord Lutheran Church near Clayton, Ill. He preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2016. Gertrude and Donald were long time residents of Quincy, Ill. Gertrude retired as the office manager of the United Way of Adams County in 1979. She and Donald moved to Cedarhurst of Shiloh, Ill., in 2015 to be nearer to daughter Donna. Gertrude was devoted to her family and her loving husband, children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She was an avid reader, a tennis player, and a loyal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. Gertrude loved her Lord and Savior and was a long-time member of the Lutheran Church of St. John in Quincy, and she faithfully attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville, Ill., after moving to Cedarhurst. Survivors include her daughter, Donna (fiancé Kenneth Bunton) Senechal of Belleville, Ill.; a daughter-in-law, Michele (Steve) Schoch of Quincy; five grandchildren, Stephen (Meri) Senechal of Adams, Wis., David (Diane) Senechal of Evanston, Ill., Stacey (David) Otte of Syracuse, N.Y., Dr. Christian (Dr. Shireen) Balzer of Walnut Creek, Calif., and Dr. Alexandra (Dr. Steve) Caloudas of Houston, Tex.; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great-granddaughters. In addition to her husband of 73 years, Donald, Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Rev. Douglas Kent Balzer in 2012; a son-in-law, Rev. Gordon Senechal in 2012; three sisters, Edla Hummel, Ann Renkin and Esther Trefz; and three brothers, John, Carl and Roland Aden. Private services will be held with Rev. Steve Hayden officiating followed by burial in Sunset Cemetery at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. To attend the service for Gertrude Balzer remotely, please join us at 9 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, using the following link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/53529374 Memorials to Lutheran Church of St. John Food Pantry. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020