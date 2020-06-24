|
QUINCY -- Ginny Jorgensen, 96, of Quincy, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at 4 a.m. in Bradford Villa. Ginny was born March 26, 1924, in Paris, Mo., the daughter of John M. and Margie B. Vaughn Fulton. She married Harry A. Jorgensen on July 16, 1955, in Quincy, Ill. He preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 2005. She attended a one-room country school in Monroe County, Mo., through the eighth grade. Upon graduation, she attended and graduated from Paris High School in Paris, Mo. Mary left Paris to attend Quincy's Gem City Business School, and Quincy became her home ever since. Ginny worked at Harris Corporation, Gates Radio, and Moorman Manufacturing. She and her husband also owned and operated a Mobile Service Station in Quincy during the 1960's. She was a long time member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she served on the kitchen committee for several years and as their pianist for Saturday services. After Grace closed, Life Point Church became her home church. Ginny loved counted cross-stitching, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, reading, yard work, and tending to her flowers in the yard and in the house. She also volunteered for 33years, or16,782 hours, at RSVP, and at Meals on Wheels. Ginny is survived by her niece, Janet (Miller) Owings of Moberly, Mo., and their children, Brenda (David) Hitch of Kingsport, Tenn., and Randal (Stephanie) Owings of Mexico, Mo.; great-great nieces, Elaine Hitch (Brad) Ervin of Knoxville, Tenn., Christine Hitch of Nashville, Tenn., and Rachel Owings of Mexico, Mo.; and a great-great nephew, Steven Owings of Mexico, Mo. In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Fulton; Uncle James Fulton; and three aunts, Mary Fulton, Ana Ria Fulton and Emma Knight. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Greenmount Cemetery with Rev. Chris Woodard officiating. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Visitation will be private. Contact Hansen-Spear at 217-222-4907 for more information. Memorials to Lifepoint Church, Blessing Hospice, or Adams County RSVP. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 24 to June 26, 2020