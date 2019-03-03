Home

Gladys Catron Obituary
Gladys Catron, 96, of Ewing, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy, Ill.

She was born Aug. 30, 1922, in Altoona, Iowa, to Arthur R. Schmidt and Alta May Petefish Schmidt. She married Arthur Lowell Catron Sr. on Aug. 10, 1940, in Bethany Mo. He died July 9, 2002.

Mrs. Catron was a member of Ewing Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, gardener and a seamstress. She had been employed by Carson Pirie Scott, Motorola, was site director at Ewing Nutrition and a foster grandparent at Ewing Elementary School. She worked in an ammunition plant in Des Moines, Iowa, during World War II. Gladys was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Society of Mayflower Descendants.

She especially loved being with her family, which had always been her priority. At 15, she dropped out of school to take care of her seven younger siblings when her mother died. The youngest was 3 weeks old. She took care of her family ever since, building a legacy, loving four generations. One of her proudest moments was recently holding her great-great-grandson.

Survivors include a son, Loren Douglas Catron of Canton, Mo.; a daughter, Christine (John) Carter of Maywood; a daughter-in-law, Mary Sue Catron of Maywood; three sisters, Lola McKeever of California,Vivian Braswell of Arkansas and Ella (Ray) Floyd of California; eight grandchildren, Kevin (Nila) Catron of Ewing, Mo., Brenda (Gary) Givens of St. Louis, Todd Catron of Maywood, Nelson (Kelly) Carter of Maywood, Kristen (Brian) Ritterbusch of Maywood, Debbie Catron, Laurie Catron and Cynthia Catron; 10 great-grandchilden; four stepgreat-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Arthur Lowell Catron Jr.; a great-grandson, Zachary Givens; three sisters, Agnes Jarnagin, Alice Taylor and Barbara Wright; and three brothers, Paul Schmidt, Merle Schmidt and Kress Schmidt.

SERVICES: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at First Baptist Church in Ewing, with the Revs. Tim Smith and Dr. Jeff Brown conducting. Burial will be in Durham Cemetery.

VISITATION: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing.

MEMORIALS: or Durham Cemetery Association.

ARRANGEMENTS: Ball-Davis Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: davis-fh.com

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019
