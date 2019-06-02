Home

Printy Funeral Home
317 Main St
Warsaw, IL 62379
(217) 256-4700
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Printy Funeral Home
317 Main St
Warsaw, IL 62379
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Printy Funeral Home
317 Main St
Warsaw, IL 62379
Gladys G. Devericks Obituary
Gladys G. Devericks, 78, of Keokuk, formerly of Warsaw, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Gladys was born June 8, 1940, in Warsaw, Ill., the daughter of Lawrence and Goldie (Crabtree) Leffler. On May 5, 1962, she was united in marriage to Willis Devericks in Warsaw. He survives.

Gladys attended the Family Worship Center Church in Keokuk and attended school in Warsaw. She worked as a baby sitter her entire life. Gladys loved music and enjoyed singing in church and nursing homes. In her free time, she enjoyed baking for her grandchildren.

Gladys is survived by her husband, Willis Devericks; her son, Brian Devericks; three grandsons, Wade, Brian Jr., and Jake Devericks; one granddaughter, Sabrina; four great-grandchildren; and her sister, Dollie (Archie) Kirby.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; her son Arthur Devericks; her daughter Lisa Devericks; her sister Emma; and two brothers, Julius Leffler and James Leffler.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm Monday, June 3, at Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw, with burial to follow in Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Gladys Devericks.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 2 to June 4, 2019
