Services

Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home
110 E. School St.
Camp Point, IL 62320
217-593-6517
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home
110 E. School St.
Camp Point, IL 62320
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home
110 E. School St.
Camp Point, IL 62320
Gladys Helen Ketchum Obituary
Gladys Helen Ketchum, 91, of Golden Good Shepherd Home, formerly of Camp Point, died at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the home.

Born Dec. 10, 1927, in Fowler, Gladys was a daughter of Alvie and Annabelle Thompson Hall. She married Arnold J. Ketchum on Oct. 15, 1947, in Morganfield, Ky. He preceded her in death in 1976.

Gladys graduated from Maplewood High School in Camp Point. She was a member of Camp Point First Christian Church.

Gladys was a housewife and worked on the family farm in La Prairie. She also cleaned houses for close friends. Mrs. Ketchum volunteered at the Timberpoint Healthcare Center, was an excellent cook and kept her home spotless. She also enjoyed indulging in her favorite candy, M&M's.

Survivors include three sons, Harold Ketchum (LuAnn), Fred Ketchum and Bruce Ketchum (Melody); her special friend, Tiberius, Fred's dog; six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ralph and Jim Hall; and a sister, Evelyn Anderson.

Gladys is better off now because she is with her savior in Heaven and she will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point with Pastor Rick Fordyce officiating. Burial will be in Mount Horeb Cemetery in Golden.

Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Point First Christian Church.

Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019
