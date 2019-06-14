Gladys Irene Still, 94, of Mount Sterling, passed away at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Heritage Health, Therapy and Senior Care in Mount Sterling. She was born Oct. 20, 1924, in Brown County, Ill., the daughter of Roy Franklin and Nellie H. Craig Still. Gladys served as the office manager for Brown County Farm Bureau in Mount Sterling for many years. She graduated from Mount Sterling High School with the Class of 1942. Gladys was a member of the Mount Sterling First Christian Church. She always enjoyed golfing and was a charter member of Rolling Greens Golf Club in Mount Sterling, where she proudly accomplished a hole in one. Gladys also was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and always enjoyed attending the many activities of the Buss children. Survivors include two cousins, Larry Franklin of Mount Sterling and Betty Ralph of Springfield, Ill. Gladys also considered herself a grandmother to the four Buss children, Charles, Michael, Kelly and Dani. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ernest Lozelle "Buddy" Still. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling with the Rev. Steve Surratt officiating. Burial will be in Hersman Cemetery. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at hendrickerfuneralhome.com and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 14 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary