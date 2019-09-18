|
|
QUINCY -- Gladys Mary Ericson, 87, of Quincy, died on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home. Gladys was born on Nov. 13, 1931, in Quincy, a daughter of Florian Joseph and Mae Louise (Moentman) Holtschlag. She married Robert Henry Ericson at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Aug. 25, 1951. He survives. Gladys worked her entire life as a florist operating Holtschlag Florist. She often reminisced about making flower arrangements at her grandmother's knee as a toddler. Gladys and Bob loved the Drum and Bugle Corps competitions even spending part of their honeymoon attending one. They also followed their children's musical endeavors spending many years as PMO and QND Band Parents and Flying Dutchmen Drum and Bugle Corps booster club members. Gladys received the Carl A. Landrum QND Band Alumni Award in 2000. She had many close friends including the 66 years with her Canasta Club. She enjoyed golfing at Spring Lake Country Club in the Women's League. Gladys and Bob enjoyed boating their entire married life including Sundays on Hogback Island and family vacations at the Lake of the Ozarks. She and Bob loved traveling with friends and visited many foreign countries. She fondly remembered visiting the Holtschlag homestead near Herford Germany on a Sister City Trip. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and continually spoiled the family with her love and attention. She cherished every moment she was able to spend with her family. In addition to her husband, Gladys is survived by her four children, Robert "Michael" Ericson (Faye) of Camp Point, Ill., Mark of Keaau, Hawaii, Deborah Naught (Brian) of Quincy, Diane Abbott of Reno, Nev.; seven grandchildren, Brant Ericson (Elizabeth), Shawn and Evan Ericson, Eric Naught (Heather), Ryan Naught (Jordan), Hannah and Nicholas Abbott; and six great-grandchildren, Mason Ericson, Gradyn, Jaxon, Alexzander, Hudson and Olivia Naught. She is also survived by nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James Holtschlag; one sister, Mary Ann Holtschlag; brother-in-law, Donald Krabbe; and sister-in-law, Charlene Krabbe. Being a life-long florist, Gladys will appreciate floral tributes. Memorials may be made to Quincy Notre Dame Band. Service: 9:30 a.m. prayers on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Parish. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019