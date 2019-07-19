Gladys M. Koehser, 95, of Quincy, formerly of Augusta, died at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. She was born July 6, 1924, in Bowen to Orin H. and Mabel G. Thompson Crossland. She married Carl W. Koehser on Feb. 10, 1946, in Bowen. He survives. Gladys was a 1942 graduate of Bowen High School and attended Illinois State University in Normal. Gladys began her career in banking on Nov. 1, 1946, at the State Bank of Augusta and became assistant cashier and later vice president until her retirement in 1991. She was a member of the Augusta Eastern Star, member and treasurer of the Augusta Women's Club, later called the Augusta Sunshine Women's Club. She was a member of the Living Faith United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school in the primary department of the Augusta Methodist Church. She was a member and longtime treasurer of the Be Worthy Servants Class of the United Church of Augusta. Gladys will long be remembered for her great ability to make wonderful candy and baked goods and giving them to her neighbors, friends and relatives. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Carl; a son, David W. (Nancy) Koehser of Minneapolis; a brother, Dr. Merle Crossland of Quincy; two sisters; Edith Glosecki of Seattle and Rosalie (James) Jacobs of Quincy; and a sister-in-law, Norma Crossland of Quincy. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Maurice and Arlo Crossland. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Living Faith United Methodist Church in Bowen, with the Rev. Dixie Croxton conducting. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Augusta. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to Living Faith United Methodist Church or Good Samaritan Home. Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 19 to July 21, 2019