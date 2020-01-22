|
|
QUINCY -- Glen Chris Momsen, 76, of Quincy, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Sunset Home in Quincy. Glen was born Aug. 27, 1943, in Carroll, Iowa. He was a son of Lucille (Swanson) and Chris Momsen. He married Betty Jean Cleveland on Aug. 28, 1965, at the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Lake View, Iowa. She survives. Glen graduated from Lake View Auburn High School in Lake View, Iowa. He received his Chemical Engineering Degree from Iowa State University in 1965. While at Iowa State he was a member of Beta Theta Phi fraternity. In 1970 he received his Master of Business Administration from Eastern Michigan University. Glen started his engineering career working for 3M company in St. Paul, Minn., in 1965. He worked for 3M for 36 years, retiring in Sept. of 2001. While at 3M, Glen was transferred over nine times, and lived in several different states. Through his positions, he was also able to travel to 20 different countries, visiting 3M plants around the world. 3M provided a great platform to meet people and develop great friendships wherever he went. Glen's hobbies included being a HAM radio operator; Whiskey Bravo Zulu Delta was his call sign (WBZD). He enjoyed getting postcards from contacts around the world and showing them to his young children. Glen also built and flew remote controlled airplanes, and participated in clubs in both St. Paul, Minn., and Springfield, Mo. He liked boating and fishing on Table Rock Lake, golfing, skeet shooting, participating in his stock club, and helping with various volunteer organizations in all the places he lived. Glen loved going on cruises with Betty to various locations and family trips to Colorado with his kids and grandchildren. He was a member of Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church in Quincy. In addition to his wife, Betty J. Momsen of Quincy, Glen is survived by his three children, Michael Momsen of Quincy, Rachael (Todd) Petty of Quincy, and Brian (Rachel) Momsen of Rice Lake, Wis.; several grandchildren, Alexis, Sierra, Jacob, and Titus Petty of Quincy, Josephine Momsen of Rice Lake, Wis., Emma and Sara Hoffman of Fairmont, Minn.; a sister-in-law, Eileen Momsen, of Spencer, Iowa; as well as several other family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Glen was proceeded in death by his brother, Don Momsen. A memorial celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Additional services will be held at a later date in Iowa. The family suggests memorials be made to the . Hansen-Spear funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020