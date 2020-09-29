|
Glen Darnell, 76, of Beverly, Ill., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 10, 1944 in Granite City, Ill., to William and Tessie McQuay Darnell. He married Rosemary Miller on Jan. 7, 1963 at Pastor Robert Byler's home, and she survives. Glen began working as a Boilermaker in 1964, retiring at age 55. He was a member of Boilermaker Local 363 and travelled around Illinois and the surrounding states with the union. In earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, but loved mushroom hunting the most. Glen liked socializing with friends at the bar and hanging out in his garage. In earlier years, he made windchimes, live traps, and wood stoves. Glen was timely, impatient, and always spoke his mind. He loved dogs and had a huge heart. Glen dearly loved his family and will be missed. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Darnell; daughters, Sonja (George) Gore of Durham, Kans., Tina (Randy) Huddleston of Beverly, Ill., and Heidi (Jesse) Shaffer of Lakeshore Hills, Fowler, Ill.; seven grandchildren, George Curtis (Alicia) Gore of Quincy, Ill., David Gore of Durham, Kans., Amanda (Dustin Hoffman) Huddleston of Quincy, Ill., Ashley (Jake) Venvertloh of Quincy, Ill., Johnny Huddleston of Beverly, Ill., Zachary (Amber) Shaffer of Liberty, Ill., and Isabella Shaffer of Lakeshore Hills, Ill.; eleven great-grandchildren, Paige Gore, Will Gore, Adrianna Gore, Grayson Gore, Caidon Lish, Kaylin Hoffman, Jace Venvertloh, Avery Venvertloh, Jailyn Akers, Mylan Shaffer and Harley Shaffer; stepbrother, Charles 'Chuck' Darnell of Quincy, Ill.; stepsister, Ann Brown of Fowler, Ill.; and his two favorite dogs, Sadie and Lucy. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Darnell and Tessie Loniello; and sister, Judy Norton. Per his wishes, services will be held privately, and interment will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry, Ill. Memorials are suggested to be made to Park Lawn Cemetery. Niebur Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020