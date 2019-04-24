Glendora A. Dieterle, 85, of Camp Point, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 16, 1934, to Henry T. and Daisey M. Gieker Buss in Golden. She married Donald R. "Sock" Dieterle on June 30, 1956, in Golden. He died April 6, 2013. Glendora was a graduate of Clayton High School. She was a member of the Clayton American Legion Auxiliary, Alpha 109 Order of Eastern Star, Shrinerettes and the South Side Boat Club in Quincy. Survivors include two sons, Randy Dieterle of Clayton,and Ryan Dieterle of Camp Point; two grandchildren, Darin Dieterle of Clayton and Deidre Dieterle of Quincy; a great-granddaughter, Maylee of Quincy; a brother and a sister. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Willard and Gilbert Buss. SERVICES: 12:15 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in South Side Cemetery in Clayton, with the Rev. Sheila Kelly conducting. Glendora will be cremated. VISITATION: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point MEMORIALS: Benjamin Masonic Lodge or . ARRANGEMENTS: Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home. WEBSITE: hamiltonfuneralhomes.net. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary