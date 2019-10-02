|
Glenn Allen Springett, 79, of Palmyra, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his home. Funeral services with military rites by American Legion Post 174 Boots-Dickson will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, with Pastor Dwayne Larenson officiating. A luncheon will follow at Senior Housing Community Center in Palmyra. Friends and family are invited to Glenn's life celebration visitation at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the funeral chapel. Glenn was born Jan. 20, 1940, in Clayton, Ill., to Harold and Louis Hightower Springett. He married Sally Balsar Hicks on June 5, 1979, in Canton, Mo. She survives. Other survivors include his children, David Springett (Tammy) of Klondike, Texas, Brian Springett (Beverly) of Paris, Texas, and Julie Springett of Quincy, Ill.; stepdaughter, Sharon Brocksmith (Randy) of Sunrise beach, Mo.; stepson,Dale Brocksmith (Debbie) of LaGrange, Mo.; brother, Ron Springett (Beverly) of Sunrise, Ariz.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Terry Lynn Brocksmith; and daughter, Lori Law. Glen proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Glenn worked as a bartender for the Sky Ride Inn and as a security guard supervisor for Cody Co. Protection and Defender. He enjoyed bowling and fishing together with Sally, just enjoying the great outdoors. He was a member of the Methodist Church of Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice. Online condolences and video tribute may be viewed at lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com.
