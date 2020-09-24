|
|
Glenn Hawley Orr, 94, of Lima, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Glenn was born Sept. 1, 1926, in Quincy, the son of Everett and Verola (Hawley) Orr. He married Pauline M. Waite on Jan. 12, 1950, in Quincy. She survives. Glenn grew up near Lima, was baptized at Lima Christian Church and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1945. In his younger years, he enjoyed trap shooting and boat racing and was a founding member of the Meyer Gun and Boat Club. He was a farmer his entire life. He actively farmed for nearly 60 years in the Meyer bottoms. He endured several major floods while farming along the Mississippi River. Meyer was always in his blood. After the Flood of 1993, his heart was still at that place on the curve in the road on the way to the Meyer elevator. A passion of Glenn's was tractor pulling. He enjoyed tractor pulling, and was known to use his F30 tractor, retrofitted with an Oldsmobile engine, to farm during the day and tractor pull at night. He served as the Adams County Fair tractor pull superintendent for a number of years. He was also one of the founding members of the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association. He was a gifted machinist. He built one of the first mechanical tractor pulling sleds in Illinois. He also served Lima Township as road commissioner for several years. In his later years, he enjoyed attending the grandchildren's and great-grandkids' sporting events. Raising melons and pumpkins in the garden filled the summer months, and reading occupied his time in the winter. In addition to his wife, Pauline, survivors include four daughters, Carolyn Hussong (Jim Qualls) of Sutter, Connie (Darryl) Ruffcorn of Loraine, Cathy (Joe) Daugherty of Clark, Wyo., and Kimberly (Rusty) Corrigan of Ursa, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Jana Orr (Terry Reiter) of Meyer; seven grandchildren, Eric (Holly) Ruffcorn, Kendall (Stephanie) Ruffcorn, Morgan (Ron) Van Der Weert, Cole (Kalyn) Daugherty, Katlyn Corrigan, Hawley Corrigan and William Corrigan; two honorary granddaughters, Krista Schrader and Andrea Bigelow; eight great-grandchildren, Dexter Ruffcorn, Sylex Ruffcorn, Madison Ruffcorn, Audrey Ruffcorn, Rienn Gonzales, Ashten Gonzales, Parker Van Der Weert and Emeree Daugherty; siblings, Nadine Seward, Pauline Tenhaeff, Wayne (Bev) Orr and Gerald (Pat) Orr; sisters-in-law, Virginia Seals, Frieda (Dick) Mulch and Linda Waite; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Donald Dewayne Orr; brothers-in law, Carroll Seward, Wayne Tenhaeff, Donald Waite and Merle Seals; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Waite. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in New Providence Cemetery in Ursa. The family requests casual attire. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice or Unity High School FFA Chapter. Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon is handling arrangements. You are invited to share your memories of Glenn, leave condolences and view his memorial video at hunterfh.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2020