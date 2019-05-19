Glenn K. "Kyle" Wittler, 74, of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care in Springfield. Kyle was born April 4, 1945, in Quincy, the son of Virgil and Opal (Kitsmiller) Wittler. He married Penny Haase on June 17, 1995, in West Jersey, Ill. She survives him in Lincoln. Kyle is also survived by his children, Kara (Brian) Gehrt, Kraig (Jennifer) Wittler, Catherine Wittler, Caleb Wittler, and his stepdaughter, Samantha (Matt) Mutty; his brother, Byron (Donna) Wittler; two grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren. Kyle was preceded in death by his parents. Kyle started his career as an agriculture teacher at Unity High School in Tolono, Ill., for five years. He then became a professor of agriculture at Parkland College in Champaign, Ill., and remained in that career until his retirement. During seven years of his tenure at Parkland, he served as the department chair in Business and Agri-Industries. Kyle was extremely active in leadership roles in various agricultural education organizations including FFA, IAVAT, FFA Alumni, IVA and AVA. Kyle enjoyed several hobbies including traveling with his family, bowling, working on projects, gardening, yardwork, land-laboratory work, and above all else spending time with his family. A private family service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the family, in care of Penny Haase-Wittler; they will later be applied to a scholarship fund that will be made in Kyle's name. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 19 to May 21, 2019