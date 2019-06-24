QUINCY -- Glenn R. "Mac" McGartland, 81, of the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, formerly of Camp Point, died at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the home. Born Sept. 20, 1937, in Quincy, Glenn was a son of Charles and Frieda Jurgens McGartland. He married Barbara Jane Calvo on June 11, 1961, in Mount Sterling. She survives. Mr. McGartland served his country in the U.S. Army, spending 18 months of a two-year enlistment in Germany. Upon return, he went to work for Holzgrafe Construction Company in Quincy and then joined Moorman's Manufacturing Company until his retirement. Glenn loved playing ball, playing with the Camp Point "Pointers" and continued to play at Bailey Park with local teams in the area. He was of the Methodist faith, enjoyed coon hunting, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Survivors in addition to his wife, Barb, are two daughters, Lori (Mike) Bumgarner, Concord, and Lisa Banta, Camp Point; seven grandchildren, Karie (Justin) Johnson, Jacksonville, Ill., Kelly (Adam) Bracco, Arenzville, Ill., Alex Banta (Meghan Stapp), Quincy, Kirby Mixer, Chapin, Ill., Sydney Banta, Quincy, Abbey Banta, Quincy, and Cooper Mixer, Concord; three great-grandchildren, Maralea, Malin and Malena; four sisters, Eileen Boden, Quincy, Carole Kuhn, Ursa, Marie Robinson, Riverton and Donna (Virgil) Haschemeyer, Camp Point; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, Gerald, Don, Ray, Howard and Bob McGartland; and a sister, Mary Ellen Martin. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point by Rev. Sheri Renner. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Camp Point. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund, Blessing Foundation for Hospice, or the . Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 24 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary