|
|
Glenna J. Brown, 64, of Camp Point, died at 7:10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home. Glenna was born Sept. 30, 1955, in Quincy, the daughter of Glenn and Joan Hetrick Mixer. She married Larry Brown on Nov. 28, 1983, in Quincy. He survives. Glenna was a graduate of Central High School and attended Gem City Business College. She was employed at Bent's Family Foods in Camp Point for many years and then worked in the Tea Room at Blessing Hospital in Quincy until her retirement due to ill health. Glenna enjoyed taking trips to the casino in LaGrange, Mo., playing scratch-offs, and most importantly, spending time with her family. Survivors include her mother, Joan Mixer of Camp Point; husband, Larry Brown; daughter, Lindsay Brown of Camp Point; grandchildren, Brianna Graham and Braydon Graham of Camp Point; sister, Susan Kauffman (Bob), Georgia; brother, Dennis Mixer of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend services are asked to please refrain from hugging or shaking hands and remember to follow all social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point, with Pastor Richard A. Fordyce conducting. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Camp Point. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Mini . Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020