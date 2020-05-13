|
Glenual M. "Cork" Shelton, 76, of Griggsville, passed away Monday morning May 11, 2020, at his home. He was born July 14, 1943, in Pittsfield, a son of the late Earl Glenual Jr. and Fern Mae Cooper Shelton. He graduated from Griggsville High School and worked for Oscar Meyer for 20 years. He also owned and operated Out of Bounds for 13 years. He married Theresa Dark on July 14, 2000, and she survives at home. Survivors include his daughters, Mindy (Mike) Strother of Fowler, and Robin Lister of Springfield; five stepdaughters, Torri Roland of Alabama, Stacy Roach of Hannibal, Mo., Carmen (Allen) Warren of Summer Hill, Ill., Carrie (Trent) Whitaker of Bushnell and Shana (Mike) Lash of Pittsfield; 14 grandchildren, Tyler, Colin, Andrea, Ryker, Maxwell, Alaina, Memphis, Justine, Dustin, Rebecca, Rilee, Ryan, Reid, Raegan; and four great-grandchildren, Elliott, Avery, Harper and Mason. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Hailey. Cork loved his family and his Out of Bounds family. He enjoyed pool league play, fishing, socializing and dancing. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and was a standout athlete when he was in school. Due to the current situation at this time, a private funeral service will be held at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Chapel in Griggsville. Burial will be in Griggsville Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be scheduled when possible. Memorial contributions can be made to the Griggsville Fire Department or Griggsville American Legion. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 13 to May 15, 2020