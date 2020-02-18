Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coder Funeral Chapel - LaBelle
104 North Main St.
LaBelle, MO 63447
(660) 213-3225
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria J. Stewart Obituary
Gloria Jean (Jeanie) Stewart, 71, of LaBelle, Mo., passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Blessing Hospital, in Quincy, Ill.

She was born Nov. 22, 1948, in Edina, Mo., a daughter of Raymond and Opal Rose Franks Levengood.

She was united in marriage to James Richard (Butch) Stewart on Sept. 23, 1966, at Lewistown, Mo., and he preceded her in death on Nov. 15, 2019. Gloria Jean was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Cathy Lowe.

Surviving are two sons, James (Jim) and Chelle Stewart of Knoxville, Tenn., and Eric and Janette Stewart of LaBelle, Mo.; a special daughter-in-law, Pam Stewart of LaGrange, Mo.; five grandchildren Ethan and Marykate Stewart, Joselyn Stewart, Courtney and Wes Friday, Jesse and Bri Stewart, and Daelyn Stewart; six great-grandchildren, Cameron, Grayson, Angel, Wesley, Miriam and Lucas; two sisters, Barb (Gene) Sedelmeir of Ewing, Mo., and Cindy (David) Coslan of Independence, La.; several brothers and sisters–in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

Jeanie received her education at LaBelle. She was employed at Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle for several years and at Charles Industries in Canton, Mo., until her retirement.

Jeanie loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, Mo. Reverend Lance Bonnell will officiate the services. Burial will be at a later date.

Musical selections will be Circle of Life and In The Arms Of An Angel.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle.

Memorials are suggested to the LaBelle Senior Center. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, Mo., 63447.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -