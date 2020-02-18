|
|
Gloria Jean (Jeanie) Stewart, 71, of LaBelle, Mo., passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Blessing Hospital, in Quincy, Ill. She was born Nov. 22, 1948, in Edina, Mo., a daughter of Raymond and Opal Rose Franks Levengood. She was united in marriage to James Richard (Butch) Stewart on Sept. 23, 1966, at Lewistown, Mo., and he preceded her in death on Nov. 15, 2019. Gloria Jean was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Cathy Lowe. Surviving are two sons, James (Jim) and Chelle Stewart of Knoxville, Tenn., and Eric and Janette Stewart of LaBelle, Mo.; a special daughter-in-law, Pam Stewart of LaGrange, Mo.; five grandchildren Ethan and Marykate Stewart, Joselyn Stewart, Courtney and Wes Friday, Jesse and Bri Stewart, and Daelyn Stewart; six great-grandchildren, Cameron, Grayson, Angel, Wesley, Miriam and Lucas; two sisters, Barb (Gene) Sedelmeir of Ewing, Mo., and Cindy (David) Coslan of Independence, La.; several brothers and sisters–in-law; and several nieces and nephews. Jeanie received her education at LaBelle. She was employed at Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle for several years and at Charles Industries in Canton, Mo., until her retirement. Jeanie loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, Mo. Reverend Lance Bonnell will officiate the services. Burial will be at a later date. Musical selections will be Circle of Life and In The Arms Of An Angel. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle. Memorials are suggested to the LaBelle Senior Center. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, Mo., 63447. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020