|
|
Gloria Joan "Glo" Owsley, 86, of 1417 Ohio St., passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in the early morning hours at her home. Due to the restrictions for public gatherings caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, funeral services for Glo will be private. The family wishes to thank all of their friends and family for their love and support at this time. Please feel free to send a card or note to the family directly, or through the funeral home. Glo was born in Fish Hook on Jan. 16, 1934, to Elmer Otis and Mary Laverne Balzer Stinson. She married Donald E. Owsley on August 30, 1963, in Quincy. He preceded her in death Oct. 23, 2016. Survivors include her stepdaughter, Debra Anne Turbin (Terry); three grandchildren, Jonald Marie Shroyer (Matthew), T.J. Turbin (Carla) and Jeremy Turbin (Kelly); six great-grandchildren, Rosalie Shroyer, Jude Shroyer, Azaria Shroyer, Joel Turbin, Abigail Turbin and Allen Turbin; a very special cousin, Janice White (John); a very special sister in-law, Gloria Shaffer (Bill); a very special friend, Debbie Caspermeyer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a special aunt and uncle, Alice and Lozelle Martin. Glo graduated from Perry High School in 1952. She worked in the dietary department at Blessing Hospital until her retirement. Most recently, she had volunteered at the Adams County Senior Citizens Center. Glo enjoyed the outdoors and loved her dogs. She also enjoyed doing things for other people, such as making cookies for the neighbors, crocheting, counted cross stitching and doing other crafts, which she often gave to family and friends as gifts. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren when they came to town to visit. Glo was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed reading her Bible daily. Pallbearers will be John White, Lonnie Bailey, Robert Vargas, Emmett Ray, Tracy Martin and Tony Owsley. Honorary pallbearer will be Bill Shaffer. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020