More Obituaries for Grace Reed
Grace 'Phyllis' Reed

Grace 'Phyllis' Reed Obituary
Grace "Phyllis" Reed, 91, of Quincy, died at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Blessing Hospital.
Phyllis was born June 12, 1929, in Quincy to Earl and Lucille Hagenbaumer.
She married Dr. James R. Reed on Aug. 11, 1951. He died March 21, 1995.
Phyllis was the mother to six children, Robin Baker, Erin Klitz, Earl "Kevin" (Barb) Reed, Jayme (Dan Hudzinski) Halpin, Kelly (Dan) Wells and Casey (Ann) Reed.
She also enjoyed her 14 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was of the Christian faith, and was a member of First Christian Church of Quincy. She was a longtime member and past president of the Woman's City Club, where she will be deeply missed.
Memorials can be made to the Grace Reed Memorial Fund, care of First Christian Church, 1415 Maine, Quincy, Ill.
A celebration of life open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Women's City Club, 1550 Maine. Friends and family are welcome.
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 19 to July 21, 2020
