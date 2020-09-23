Home

Gregory A. Hill

Gregory A. Hill Obituary
Gregory A. Hill, 60, of Mount Sterling, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his sister's home in Springfield.

He was born April 13, 1960, to Leland and Martha (Simpson) Hill.

Gregory was a truck driver for Dot Foods/DTI Transportation.

Survivors include his son, Jared D. Hill; mother, Martha Clark; brother, John (Lynn) Hill; sister, Christine (Greg) Gifford; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, James Hill; and sister, Frances Hill.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in Mount Sterling City Cemetery.

Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home in Springfield is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2020
