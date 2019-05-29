QUINCY-- Gregory A. Parrick, 63, of Moline, Ill., formerly of Quincy and Tacoma, Wash., passed away at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center in Moline. Born March 23, 1956, in Quincy, Greg was the son of Richard E. "Dick" and Anna Kurtz Parrick. He married Misuk Kim in April 1988 in Seoul, South Korea. She survives. Mr. Parrick served his country in the U.S. Army for over 21 years, retiring as a Unit Supply Specialist in 1996. Following his discharge, Greg was employed as a truck driver for 15 years until his retirement. Greg loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing and boating. Survivors include his wife, Misuk of Tacoma, Wash.; two daughters, Carissa Parrick and Sarah Parrick both of Tacoma; two sons, Darren Parrick and Corey Parrick both of Virginia; several grandchildren including Daniel Parrick; two sisters, Cynthia Graham (Donald) of Quincy and Pamela Burke (Roland) of Quincy; a brother, Mark Parrick (Patty) of Ursa, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his father; a son, Mark Parrick; a brother, Richard Parrick; a sister, Jacquelyn McKiernan; and a nephew and niece, Aaron and Jayme Graham. Memorial graveside services will be held Friday morning at 10 a.m. in Sunset Cemetery at the Illinois Veterans Home with Pastor Terry Henry officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Quincy American Legion Post No. 37 and the Illinois National Guard Funeral Honors Detail. There is no visitation, but friends are invited to the services. Arrangements are in the care of the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Misuk Parrick to help with expenses. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 29 to May 31, 2019