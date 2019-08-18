|
|
Gregory G. Barker, 58, of Baylis, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born March 22, 1961, in Quincy to Gilbert and Joyce Schreacke Barker. He married Linda Dingerson on Oct. 24, 1980, in Quincy, and she survives. Greg graduated from Seymour High School in Payson, Ill., and then went to Quincy Tech, where he became a certified welder. He farmed his entire life and raised grain and cattle with his daughter, April. Greg worked for Bart Smith Ag Services and later worked for Merchants Wholesale. He went on to drive a truck for McNay Trucking and had presently been driving for LSSD in Pittsfield. Greg was an avid fisherman, duck hunter and trapper. He enjoyed playing horseshoes and playing card games such as euchre, hearts and pitch. He loved his big "Tonka Toys" and using them on the farm, and was a lifetime member of the K.M.F.A. Greg had a quiet soul and a big heart. He was always helping others and he dearly loved his family. In addition to his wife, Linda, survivors include his daughter, April Lee Barker of Baylis; his mother, Joyce Barker; a brother, Jeff Barker of Payson, Ill.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert; daughter, Lynn Riley Barker; paternal grandparents, James "Jack" and Clarisa Barker; maternal grandparents, Herb and Dorothy Schreacke; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Dingerson. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Griggsville American Legion in Griggsville, Ill. Memorials are suggested to the family. Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019