Gregory Jon Uppinghouse, 59, of Plainville, died at 2:15 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, in Liberty.
Born June 30, 1961, in Quincy, Greg was the son of Bluford "Doc" and Mildred Nadine (Huddleston) Uppinghouse. He was a 1979 graduate of Payson Seymour High School.
Greg wore many different hats throughout his career. He owned and operated Uppinghouse Custom Bulldozing for about 40 years. He also served as Payson Township highway commissioner for the last 16 years. In addition, he opened and operated Adams Saloon in Liberty for the last 1 1/2 years.
In his earlier years, Greg enjoyed racing B modified stock cars at Quincy Raceways. More recently, he enjoyed traveling and taking cruises.
Most of all, he enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, where his favorite bike stop was the Copperhead Tavern.
Survivors include his mother, Mildred Nadine Uppinghouse of Quincy; three siblings, Brenda (Bruce) Reinebach of Payson, Robert (Gemma) Uppinghouse of Plainville and Gaybri (Scott) Maddox of Fort Worth, Texas; three nephews, Brent (Kayla) Reinebach of Payson, Brock (Britney) Reinebach of Princeville and Bobby (Cassie) Uppinghouse of Plainville; niece, Natasha (Jesus Alferez) Maddox of Quincy; six great-nieces and great-nephews, Hayden Williams, Bretten and Madison Uppinghouse, Omar and Chloe Alferez and Liam Gregory Maddox, who is the namesake of Greg; a fiancee, Samantha Benjamin of Plainville; his first wife, Jody Vedenhaupt Uppinghouse; his beloved dog, Blue; and numerous cousins, friends, and motorcycle-riding buddies.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Bluford "Doc" Uppinghouse; nephew, Nathan Maddox; and a special friend, Beth Schanbacher.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, in Akers Chapel Cemetery, with the Rev. Brian Hutchinson officiating.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the National Motorcycle Safety Fund (NMSF), Payson United Methodist Church or Akers Chapel church/cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 26 to July 28, 2020