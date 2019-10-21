|
CANTON, Mo. -- Gregory Lane Miller, 58, of Canton, Mo., passed away Saturday afternoon, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home near Canton. He was born Jan. 13, 1961, in Quincy, Ill., a son of James Junior and Shelby Joann Job Miller. He married Lori A. Bean on March 19, 1994, in LaGrange, Mo. She survives. Greg was a 1979 graduate of Canton High School and a member of the Canton Christian Church. He had been in the mobile home transport business for many years. He loved spending time with Lori and the boys mushroom hunting, watching the boys play baseball, driving with Lori and the boys in the Jeep and camping at Junior's farm. He also enjoyed four-wheeling and in earlier years enjoyed riding with Lori on the Harley every weekend. Greg was a 5-plus year survivor of pancreatic cancer. Survivors include his wife Lori Miller of Canton; five sons, Chad Nicolas Miller, Ryan Gregory Miller and Shawn Allen Miller, all of Canton, Brandon Gregory Miller of Iowa City, Iowa, and Lane Heath Miller of Keokuk, Iowa; his father, James Junior (Judy) Miller of Canton; a brother, Chris (Ann) Miller of Summerville, S.C.; and a sister, Robin (Doug) Henley of Hidden Valley, Pa. He was preceded in death by his mother. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo., with Pastor Mandy Gosik officiating. Burial will be in Benjamin Cemetery near Canton. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 23, at Davis Funeral Home in Canton. The family suggests memorials be made for Shawn Miller's education. Online condolences may be left at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019