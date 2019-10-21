Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home - Canton
310 N. 7th Street
Canton, MO 63435
(573) 288-4422
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory L. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory L. Miller Obituary
CANTON, Mo. -- Gregory Lane Miller, 58, of Canton, Mo., passed away Saturday afternoon, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home near Canton.

He was born Jan. 13, 1961, in Quincy, Ill., a son of James Junior and Shelby Joann Job Miller. He married Lori A. Bean on March 19, 1994, in LaGrange, Mo. She survives.

Greg was a 1979 graduate of Canton High School and a member of the Canton Christian Church. He had been in the mobile home transport business for many years. He loved spending time with Lori and the boys mushroom hunting, watching the boys play baseball, driving with Lori and the boys in the Jeep and camping at Junior's farm. He also enjoyed four-wheeling and in earlier years enjoyed riding with Lori on the Harley every weekend. Greg was a 5-plus year survivor of pancreatic cancer.

Survivors include his wife Lori Miller of Canton; five sons, Chad Nicolas Miller, Ryan Gregory Miller and Shawn Allen Miller, all of Canton, Brandon Gregory Miller of Iowa City, Iowa, and Lane Heath Miller of Keokuk, Iowa; his father, James Junior (Judy) Miller of Canton; a brother, Chris (Ann) Miller of Summerville, S.C.; and a sister, Robin (Doug) Henley of Hidden Valley, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo., with Pastor Mandy Gosik officiating. Burial will be in Benjamin Cemetery near Canton. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 23, at Davis Funeral Home in Canton.

The family suggests memorials be made for Shawn Miller's education.

Online condolences may be left at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home - Canton
Download Now