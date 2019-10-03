|
Gregory R. Weiher, Ph.D., died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Houston, Texas. He was born Sept. 13, 1948, to the late Donald H. Weiher and Constance I. Weiher of Quincy, Ill. Greg and his wife were married in Quincy on Sept. 13, 1969. The couple very recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Greg attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and then joined the U.S. Navy for a seven-year tour, taking them to Monterey, Calif.; Taipei, Taiwan; and Naha, Okinawa. Upon leaving the Navy, Greg attended the University of Missouri at Columbia, focusing on photojournalism. Then he and his family returned to Quincy to reside for only two years. At that time he attended Quincy University majoring in political science. Washington University in St. Louis, Mo., came next for the political science Ph.D. program. With his doctorate completed, the family moved to Houston, Texas, where Greg's academic position began at the University of Houston in political science. In 1986, he won the William Anderson Award from the American Political Science Association for best doctoral dissertation completed and accepted in the field of state and local politics, federalism, or intergovernmental relations. His dissertation was published and is titled "The Fractured Metropolis." At the age of 50 he learned to sail and had two sail boats. He wrote short stories about his adventures (some quite frightening), which were published in Sail, Boat Works, Telltales Yachting Texas Style, and Sailing, with "School of Hard Tacks." Survivors include his wife, Connie J. Brown Weiher; daughter, Rachael Collins (Michael Collins); son, Dr. Jesse Weiher (Joie Weiher); grandsons, Corbin Collins and Patrick Weiher; brother-in-law, David Brown; sisters-in-law, Jesse Frances Brown Hand and Margaret Brown Brunier (Elliott Brunier); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. A private burial will be on Saturday, Oct. 5, in Kinderhook, Ill. No flowers, please. In lieu of flowers we encourage you to please choose a charity of your liking from the Texas SECC website and donate in honor, or memory of Dr. Greg Weiher. Also, donations can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019