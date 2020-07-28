|
Gretta L. Adkins, 90, of Hull, Ill., passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Barry Community Care Center in Barry, Ill. Gretta was born June 24, 1930, in rural Hull to Russell and Ruth (Haydon) Shinn. Gretta's father died in 1944, leaving Ruth and her three daughters to try and make a go of it on their small dairy farm. As the eldest child, Gretta acquired a work ethic that never diminished. Gretta married Wayne Adkins on May 11, 1948, on a honeymoon trip to Lawton, Okla. Thereafter she accompanied him, keeping house and raising the kids, as he pursued his career around the country. In 2006 they returned to Hull, building a home on a small part of the farm that Gretta grew up on. Survivors include her son, Russell Adkins; grandchildren, Laurie (David) Cooper, Kathryn (William) Timmons, and John (Michelle) Fleegel; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Charlotte Cooper and William and Anna Fleegel; and sister, Betty Dunker. Gretta was preceded in death by her husband Wayne; daughter, Mia Fleegel; son-in-law, Carl Fleegel; and sister, Doris Bliss. According to Getta's wishes there will be no services at this time. Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made in Gretta's name to Akers Chapel Cemetery, PO Box 136, Hull, IL 62343. Online condolences may be shared at JamesODonnellFuneralHome and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 28 to July 30, 2020