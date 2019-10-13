|
|
Grover Anderson, 77, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in West Chester, Ohio. He was born July 2, 1942, in Addington, Okla., to the late Jimmie and Louise Anderson. He was a beloved husband of 59 years of Joyce (nee Shannon) Anderson; devoted father of Keith (Julie) Anderson and Karen (Al) Davis; loving grandfather of Shannon (Daniel) Wenning, Sean (Jennifer) Anderson, Erin Anderson, Katharine Block, Alexandra Davis and Abigale Davis; great-grandfather of Kirrily and Griffin Wenning; dear brother of Jimmie Ray Anderson and the late Tommie Anderson. Grover graduated from high school in 1960 in Vernon, Texas, and college in 1963 from Texas Tech with a degree in accounting. Grover became a certified public accountant (CPA) in 1966. Grover started his career with JM Huber in 1967 and worked in Quincy from 1975 until he retired in 1997, where he served as vice president and controller. He served as president of the Great River Genealogical Society in Quincy for many years. Grover played in the Quincy Park Band with his son and daughter and enjoyed photography and bird watching. A memorial service will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Regency Room at Town & Country Inn and Suites, 110 N. 54th St., in Quincy. Memorials may be directed to the . Condolences may be expressed online at Muellerfunerals.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019