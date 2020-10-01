Herald-Whig Obituaries
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Guy C. Williams, 56, of Fowler, died at 2:08 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at his home.

Guy was born Oct. 26, 1963, in Quincy, a son of Eddie L. and Dorothy L. (Myers) Williams.

He was a 1981 graduate of Quincy High School. He attended and graduated from John Wood Community College and went on to complete his education at Quincy College, graduating in 1985.

Professionally, Guy was most recently employed as a comptroller for BFI. Previously, he was a Q.U. volleyball coach and had worked at the Hy-Vee store on Broadway. He was a volleyball referee at the Kroc Center and the YMCA, and he traveled to ref as needed. Guy played volleyball in summer and winter leagues; volleyball was always a big part of his life.

He had traveled to Germany, Australia, England, New Orleans, the Grand Canyon and Portland, Ore., among other places. Guy's dad had encouraged him to take some of his time off every year and see the world, and that he did.

Survivors include his mom, Dorothy; two sisters, Penny Jo Williams-Ivey and her husband, Clyde Morgan Ivey Jr., and Eva M. Williams; brothers, Alex and Lee Williams; niece, Rebecca Ivey; two great-nieces, twins Blair and Brylee; two great-nephews, Leo and Logan Williams; grandmother; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Guy was preceded in death by his dad; his maternal grandpa; and paternal grandparents.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services will at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in Quincy Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020
