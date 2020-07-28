|
H. Fred Helbing, Sr., 88, of Hannibal passed away at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal. Graveside services and burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Brother Wes Tischer will officiate. There will be no visitation. The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Fred was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Hannibal, to Howard Andrew Helbing and Elsie Maude Hankins Helbing. He was married to Dolores Ann Rosser on Nov. 22, 1951, at Southside Christian Church in Hannibal during a snowstorm on Thanksgiving Day. She preceded him in death on Jan. 9, 2016. Other survivors include four children, Deana Everett (Don) of Quincy, Ill., H. Fred Helbing, Jr. (Lynn) of Hannibal, Tim Helbing (Debi) of Hannibal, Ann Turner (Jay) of New London, Mo.; one daughter-in-law, Lorna Helbing of Florence, S.C.; 9 grandchildren, Ranae Clement (Valarie) of Tampa, Fla., Meg Stephens (Jeremy) of Fayette, Mo., Katelin Sims (Adam) of Hannibal, Candi Shepherd (Bo) of New London, Mo., Chandra Lee of Hannibal, Grant Adams of St. Louis, Mo., Kristen Hinds (Adam) of New London, Mo., Tina Lewis (Andrew) of Columbia, S.C., Stockton Helbing (Denise) of Dallas, Texas; 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and one son, John Thomas Helbing. Fred served his country proudly at a member of the Missouri Army National Guard from 1947 to 1951 earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. Fred first went to work at Rosser Food Company in Hannibal. He later joined American Cyanamid for a career that spanned over 32 years, retiring as Senior Staff Maintenance Engineer. In his retirement Fred enjoyed teaching at Moberly Area Community College where he was an instructor for basic electrical training and for crane and rigging. Away from work Fred loved to fish. His favorite place to be was fishing for walleye on Leech Lake in Walker, Minn. A charter member of the "Hard Luck Walleye Club", Fred fished with his friends and family for many years and was always looking forward to the next fishing adventure. Jig-saw puzzles, St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and old-time western movies were a few of Fred's favorites. Fred and his wife, Dolores also loved their pet dogs over the years and took pleasure in dining out together at their favorite spots. Most of all Fred simply loved his family and friends and always cherished the moments they shared together. Fred attended Saverton Community Church in Saverton, Mo. Pallbearers will be John Booth, Scott Tatman, David Horstmeyer, Charlie Gilmore, Adam Hinds, Adam Sims, Ken Hamilton and Dennis Ellis. Honorary pallbearers will be the "Hard Luck Walleye Club" and "The Wild Bunch" Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter. Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 28 to July 30, 2020