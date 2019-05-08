LAGRANGE, Mo.-- H. Robert (Bob) Solter passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born July 9, 1936, in Plymouth, Ill., to Joe and Mary Black Solter. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Betty Resa Solter. They were married Dec. 27, 1959, and would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this coming December. Bob was a lifetime farmer. He graduated from Avon High School in Avon, Ill., in 1954. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Durham United Methodist Church of Durham, Mo. He loved being part of the lives of his children and grandchildren -- but as much as he loved his entire family, Bob's world centered around Gracie. Bob relished his time outdoors whether working the farm/cattle or just enjoying family. One of his annual highlights was the Solter reunion. He was an avid sports fan, most notably a diehard Chicago Cubs and Dallas Cowboy fan. Bob was a proud father, grandfather and great grandfather. Survivors include daughters, Barb (Pat) Logsdon of LaGrange, and Bev (Kenny) Geisendorfer of Taylor, Mo.; grandchildren, Jayme Mallett and husband Chris of Memphis, Mo., Molly Logsdon and friend Adam Derhake of Quincy, Phillip Geisendorfer of Taylor and friend Madison Lake; great-granddaughter, Gracie Logsdon; sisters, Mary Mularz of Davenport, Iowa, Elaine (Gene) Holbert of Canton, Mo., and Sue Johnson of Troy, Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson; one sister, Jeanne Henderson; and three brothers-in-law. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange, Mo., with the Rev. Kenny Geisendorfer and the Rev. Mark Carpenter officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Cemetery in LaGrange with Military Honors by Otto Bruner Post #170. VISITATION: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange. MEMORIALS: s, or Shriner's Crippled Children's Fund in care of Davis Funeral Home, P.O. Box 108, Canton, Mo. 63435. ARRANGEMENTS: Davis Funeral Home. WEBSITE: davis-fh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 8 to May 10, 2019