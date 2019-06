The Rev. Dr. Harley Albert Paul Krieger, 94, was born May 5, 1925, in New Ulm, Minn., to Henry F. Krieger and Hertha Radke Krieger. He died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, with his family by his side.

Pastor Krieger was the devoted husband of Mary Louise (Glauert) Krieger, who preceded him in death in August 2018. The couple were married for 70 years before her passing. Pastor Krieger was the dedicated father of Carolyn Sue Krieger Graves (Bill), Paul Harley Krieger (Janis), Mark Harley Krieger and Laura Louise Krieger Davidson (Mark); cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren, Jessica and Joel Graves, Matthew Krieger (Rachel), Kim Krieger Martin (Ben), Rachel Krieger, Leah Krieger Mulfinger (Mark), Richelle Davidson, Jenna Davidson Baskin (Robert) and Krista Davidson; and four great-grandchildren, Nyle and Barrett Krieger, Ava Martin and Elliot Mulfinger.

Harley also was preceded in death by his two brothers, Henry and Harold; and a sister, Harriet.

Memorial donations can be made to the Elmhurst College Rev. Harley A. Krieger Scholarship or a . Make checks payable to Elmhurst College designated in the memo to the Rev. Harley A. Krieger Scholarship and mailed to 190 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126.

Services will be at noon Tuesday, June 11 at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 W. Clay St., St. Charles, Mo.

A visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, at the funeral home.

The Rev. Dr. Krieger will be buried beside his dear wife, Mary Lou, at Lake Charles Park Cemetery at 7775 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Louis. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 9 to June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary