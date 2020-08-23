|
|
Harold Adolf Spilker, 101, of Quincy, died at 12:20 am Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home. Harold was born Jan. 18, 1919, in Quincy, the son of Frederick and Edna Butts Spilker. He married Katherine Vahlkamp on Aug. 13, 1941, in St. Louis. She preceded him in death Aug. 22, 2012. He graduated from Quincy Senior High School and Gem City Business College. Harold served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1941 until 1945. After the war, he began his employment for the Justice Department in Chicago. Harold then transferred to Moorman Manufacturing Co., where he worked for 34 years until his retirement in 1981. In his spare time, Harold enjoyed trapshooting, bowling, horseshoes, fishing and hunting. Survivors include a daughter, Patricia (Rodney) Keck of Quincy; son, William (Brenda) Spilker of Liberty; four grandchildren, Paul (Stephanie) Cress of Quincy, Steve (Judy) Spilker of Camp Point, Laurie (Mark) Morrison of Liberty and Mark (Stephanie) Cress of Troy, Mo.; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Katie, Harold was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Virginia. Private Services were held in Quincy Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020