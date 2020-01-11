Home

Harold Beenes, 92, of Quincy, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

Harold was born July 3, 1927, in Chicago, a son of Arend and Jennie (Bogard) Beenes. He married Adeline Weglarz in 1946 in Chicago. She preceded him in death in 2008.

Harold served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and he was a firefighter with the Chicago Fire Department until his retirement in 1980.

While Harold enjoyed cheering on his selected picks to win horse races, especially the Kentucky Derby, he also enjoyed playing video poker and spending time with his family.

He was a devoted father to David (Nancy) and the late Cheri Pasquarella; cherished PaPa to Raylene; Grandpa to Scott and Kimberly; Great-papa to Gregory; loving brother to Betty, the late Gertrude and the late Johanna; and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Monee Funeral Home, 5450 Wilson St. (at Governors Highway), Monee, Ill., 60449.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Ill. For information call 708- 534-0016.

If memorials are considered, please provide to David Beenes to be used for Harold's great-grandson Gregory's love of playing high-school sports.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
