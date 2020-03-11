|
|
Harold Clifford, 90, of Quincy, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home. He was born Sept. 16, 1929, in Quincy, the son of Vallie and Freda (Masters) Clifford Sr. He was a graduate of Quincy Senior High. After high school graduation, Harold attended the University of California, Berkeley before joining the Air Force. Harold first married Barbara Slater on Oct. 13, 1951, in Palmyra, Mo. She preceded him in death June 7, 1994. He later married Alviena Williams Baker on March 10, 1997. She preceded him in death June 10, 2015. Mr. Clifford served in the U.S. Air Force for 27 years and was a member of the Military Police. He is survived by three stepchildren, Zandra Watts and her husband, Harold, Harold L. Baker and his wife, Lodivina, and Gerald Baker and his wife, Nettie; numerous stepgrandchildren; stepgreat-grandchildren; step great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives;. Harold also was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Jeffrey Clifford and six siblings. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment with military rites will be at a later date in Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Fishing for Freedom. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020