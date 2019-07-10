Harold D. Hoskins, 83, formerly of Plainville, passed away at 11:27 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. Born June 24, 1936, in Quincy, Harold was a son of Avener and Madolyn Fitzpatrick Hoskins. He married Betty J. Bradley on Dec. 7, 1964, in Golden. She preceded him in death March 6, 1991. Mr. Hoskins served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1957. Harold was a member of the Payson-Plainville Masonic Lodge 529 and Quincy Consistory. He was a board member and sexton of Shiloh Cemetery near Plainville for over 40 years. Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards with family and friends, and traveling. He was a skilled craftsman and created many beautiful pieces of furniture. Mr. Hoskins was employed in the foundry at Gardner Denver for 30 years until his retirement in 1998. Survivors include his daughter, Joyce Worman of Quincy; a grandson, John Paul Turner (Marla); two great-grandchildren, John Paul Turner Jr. and Jacob Turner; a brother, Rod Hoskins of Quincy; three sisters-in-law, Christine Hoskins of Fresno, Calif., Lorna Bradley and Joyce Hoskins, both of Quincy; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews; and his dear friend, Mary Helen Morgan of Springfield, Ill. In addition to his wife, Betty, Harold was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Judy Hoffman; a son-in-law, Robert Worman; five sisters, Connie Walker, Nancy Boone, Madolyn May Hoskins, Fern Plunk and Gertrude Morton; and six brothers, Donald, Forrest, Maynard, Bernard, Jerry and Gene Hoskins. Harold's family will meet with friends at a memorial visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Masonic services will be at 7 p.m. by Payson-Plainville Masonic Lodge 529. Memorials may be made to the Shiloh Cemetery Association or Good Samaritan Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 10 to July 12, 2019