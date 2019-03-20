|
QUINCY -- Harold Edward Rudd Sr., 92, of Quincy, died Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born in Edina, Mo., to Guy Leon and Margaret (Rose) Rudd. He married Marilyn Virginia Green on Feb. 13, 1945. She died Sept. 5, 1999. Harold retired from Titan Wheel International, originally named Electric Wheel Co., and Quincy Public Schools. He honorably and faithfully served in the 27th Calvary Regiment at Fort Clark, Texas, from March 3 through July 9, 1943. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and golfing. Survivors include his six children, Harold E. Rudd Jr., Mark A. Rudd Sr. and his wife, Denise, Jan M. Rudd-Green, Randolph (Randy) Rudd, Stanley Allen Rudd and his wife, Luretha, Roderick Rudd and his wife, Chryshon La Chee'; 24 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Marilyn, Harold was preceded in death by a daughter, Roselyn Rudd; a son, Michael Eugene Rudd Sr.; a brother, Guy Rudd Jr.; and two sisters, Margret Johnson and Charlotte Rudd. SERVICES: Noon Saturday, March 23, at the Crossing in Quincy. Burial, with military honors, will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. MEMORIALS: American Parkinson's Disease Association. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019