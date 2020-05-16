|
Harold Gene Huebotter, 83, of LaBelle, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home. He was born July 24, 1936, in Quincy, Ill., the son of Harold and Dorothy Brown Huebotter. He was united in marriage to Betty L. Baxter on March 30, 1958, in Knox City, Mo. She survives. Gene was a member of Knox City Baptist Church. After graduating from high school in Lewistown, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17. He served in the military from June 28, 1954, to July 1, 1974, retiring with the rank of tech sergeant. He was a veteran of the Vietnam era. He and his family lived in 13 different homes during his service in the Air Force. After retirement from active duty, Gene was employed by the Bank of LaBelle until 2004. In addition to his wife, Betty Huebotter, survivors include his sons, Steve (Deborah) Huebotter and Jack (Chris) Huebotter; daughters, Julie (Tim) Fleer and Gina (Tim) Clapp; eight grandchildren, Tiffanny (DJ) Meine, Travis (Amanda) Fleer, Jessica (Nathan) Bringer, Sarah (Nick) Setzer, Kyle Huebotter, Daylin Huebotter, Austin (Samantha) Clapp and Katie Clapp; 11 great-grandchildren, Tanner, Tristin and Teagen Riley, Theron, Ashton and Aubree Fleer, Jacelyn and Nicholas Bringer, Ryann and Rylee Setzer, and Theodore Clapp; sister, Cindy (Rusty) Leftwich; sisters-in-law, Billie Lou Huebotter, Sharon (Sam) Leslie, Karen (Jimmy) Lasswell, Jo Baxter, Rita (Bill) Bozarth and Pete (Stub) Simmons; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Joshua Fleer; sisters, Darlene Biesterfeld and Linda Caley; and a brother, Danny Huebotter. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, in LaBelle Cemetery, with the Rev. Doug Wilson officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Missouri Military Honors Team and Lewistown American Legion Post 578. There will be no visitation. Casket bearers will be Rusty Leftwich, Matt Bozarth, Robert Ward, Keith Tasco, Mark Huebotter and Kirk Watson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post 578 in Lewistown. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO 63447. Coder Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 16 to May 18, 2020