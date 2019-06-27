Harold Lee Logsdon, 87, of Canton, passed away at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Sunset Home in Quincy, Ill. The son of Edward Lewis and Mary Elizabeth Shuman, Logsdon was born Nov. 22, 1931, in Canton. He was united in marriage to Ramona Donn Milnes on Oct. 27, 1952, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton. Harold was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton. He worked at his parents' grocery store in Canton for several years before farming and raising cattle. He liked to ride around, visit with folks and tell stories. He also was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He is survived by his wife, Ramona Donn Logsdon of Canton; six children, Janis Kerberick of Edwardsville, Ill., Keith (Sue) Logsdon of LaGrange, Mo., Judy (Randy) Eaton of Canton, John (Mary) Logsdon of Canton, Steve (Julie) Logsdon of Canton and Paul Logsdon of Canton; nine grandchildren, Nicholas Kerberick, Ross Kerberick, Lori Logsdon, Lisa Logsdon, Mark (Terra) Logsdon, Les (Stephanie) Eaton, Julie Jones, Jeffrey Eaton and Avery Logsdon; five great-grandchildren, Ryan Thompson, Morgan Eaton, Lilly Eaton, Brynn Logsdon and Beckett Logsdon; two sisters-in-law, Lucille Logsdon of Leawood, Kan., and Diane Logsdon of Canton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Rita Logsdon; sister, Bonnie Miner; and two brothers, Richard and Kenneth Logsdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton, with Father Rob Fields officiating. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Les Eaton, Jeffrey Eaton, Julie Jones, Avery Logsdon, Mark Logsdon, Troy Logsdon, Lisa Logsdon and Ryan Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Kirchner, Mark Entrup, Ken Garkie, Dick Williams, Mark Aschemann, David Hatfield and Clifton Ewalt. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or St. Ann's Altar Sodality. Condolences may be expressed at arnoldsfuneralhome.net and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 27 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary