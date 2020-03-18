Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Parkview Church
Harold W. "Bill" Markword, 95, of Quincy, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Sunset Home.

Bill was born June 9, 1924, in Quincy, the son of Herschel and Hazel (Steele) Markword. He married Lucille Henriques on July 11, 1942, at Our Ladies of Angels Church in Fall River, Mass. She preceded him in death March 21, 2003.

After high school, Bill served his country during World War II from September 3, 1941, until June 8, 1947, in the U.S. Navy.

He then began work at Huck Manufacturing and Fixture Co., working for 41 years, retiring in May 1989.

Bill was in the Quincy Volunteer Emergency Corp. for 30 years, and for 13 years he was a volunteer in Neighborhood Watch and Crime Stoppers. He served on the board of directors (charter member) and Adams County Board.

Survivors include a son, Robert William Markword; sisters, Phyllis Wiseman, Donna Smith and Naomi Hocker; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a son, John "Jack" Markword; a brother, H. Louis Markword; and brothers-in-law, Don Wiseman, Sam Smith and Austin Hocker.

Bill's wishes were to donate his body to the University of Iowa.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Parkview Church.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
