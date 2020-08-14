|
|
QUINCY -- Harry D. Emrick, 87, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Harry was born Oct. 1, 1932, in rural Valley City, Ill., to Harry and Vivian Dennis Emrick. He was married to Neva Sue Geisendorfer on Nov. 30, 1952, in Monticello, Mo. They shared in 64 years of marriage full of love, laughter, and companionship; they were truly soulmates and enjoyed every moment spent together. Neva Sue preceded him in death on Oct. 24, 2017; Harry is now reunited with the love of his life. Harry earned a Bachelor's degree from what is now Western Illinois University in 1954. He went on to earn a Master of Social Science in Education from University of Wisconsin. Harry was a hard worker and worked many jobs throughout his life, primarily in the education field. Over the years, he was a science, math, and social studies teacher at various schools in the Jacksonville, Ill., area, including David Prince, Lincoln Elementary, Eisenhower Elementary, and Turner Junior High, where he was also the basketball coach. He later went on to be the principal of these elementary schools. Harry also developed a Junior Science Museum, where he taught classes in anthropology, archaeology, and geology. At one time, he was an adjunct professor at MacMurray College, and also the Placement Director at Culver-Stockton College. After 20 years of public school teaching and administration, Harry became Vice President of the Education Division of Hertzberg New Method Book Bindery in Jacksonville. In his later years, Harry was the President of Mark Twain Media, where he was also a book publisher. He and Sue traveled to book conventions all over the country. Harry wrote a book titled "Use It or Lose It: Energizing your Memory" to help senior citizens keep their minds active. He was also co-founder of Elm City Rehab in Jacksonville, Ill., and manager of an A&W Restaurant in Hamilton, Ill., with his wife. Harry enjoyed fishing, turkey and deer hunting, flower and vegetable gardening, and playing pool. His vegetable garden boasted hardy tomatoes, green beans, and peppers. He and Sue enjoyed traveling, especially to Colorado, Michigan, and Branson, Mo. In their later years, they enjoyed meeting their friends often at Hy-Vee for dinner, where their group was coined the "Hy-Vee Gang." Harry was a news buff, often keeping up with current events via the newspaper and Fox News. If the TV wasn't tuned to Fox, it was likely on Gunsmoke, Walker Texas Ranger, or a John Wayne movie. Harry was always one to share an encouraging word and tough love when necessary, but he was also funny, witty, and a great storyteller. Most of all, Harry loved and cherished his family, as well as his cat, Sunrise. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Harry enjoyed all the family gatherings held at his home, where stories and laughter filled the house; many of these gatherings were spent on the front porch of their home on Maine Street. Harry will be sorely missed. He was a member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading his Bible. Survivors include four children, Bradley Dale Emrick (Rodney Briggs) of Louisville, Colo., Rebecca Sue Cramer (Susan Chlystek) of Littleton, Colo., Todd Emrick (Tammy) of Taylor, Mo., and Blaine Ray Emrick of Quincy, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Alyssa Marie Smeltser (Gordon), Maitlan Ethan Cramer (Christina), April Diann Albert (Austin Hawkins), Spencer Raymond Emrick, Hunter Blaine Emrick, Conner Louis Emrick and Alexis Nicole Fey (Chandler); one great-grandchild, Raegan Elizabeth Cramer; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Harry was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Megan Elizabeth Cramer; and one brother, Roger Emrick. A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Rev. Patty Johansen will officiate. Burial will follow in Little Mountain Cemetery in Monticello, Mo. Friends and family are invited to Harry's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home. Pallbearers will be Maitlan Cramer, Spencer Emrick, Hunter Emrick, Conner Emrick, James Stutheit, and Chandler Fey. Memorial contributions may be made to Elm City Rehab. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020