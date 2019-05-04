Harry William Gleckler, 88, of New Salem, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home. He was born Feb. 11, 1931, to William E. and Wilma R. Dean Gleckler in New Salem. He married Hanna "Sue" Thurmon on June 15, 1958, at Milton Christian Church, and she survives. A U.S. Army veteran, Harry was immensely proud to serve his country during the Korean War. He had an opportunity to return to Korea for the 50th anniversary of the war's armistice. He participated in the Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C., in 2016, and was recently awarded the Quilt of Valor. Harry served in the 90th Field Artillery Battalion in the 25th Infantry Division. He attended annual reunions of the 90th Field Battalion in cities all over the United States. He was very proud of having helped in establishing the All Wars Museum in Pittsfield. Harry taught his family the importance of caring for the land. Along with his son, Harry tended the family farm in Pike County all his life. He raised polled Hereford cattle, and helped his children and grandchildren through 4-H. Harry never shied away from learning new technology, and was grateful to ride in an air-conditioned John Deere combine rather than walking behind a horse through a field during planting or harvest season. Harry taught his family the value of serving community. He served as a member and past president of the Pittsfield School Board for 27 years, was mayor of New Salem, was a New Salem Township trustee, and a longtime member and past president of the Western Illinois Fair Board. Harry was a member of Pittsfield American Legion Post 152, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Western Illinois Hereford Association and the Regional Office of Education. He served on the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Board and was a member of the New Salem Masonic Lodge, Pike County Farm Bureau, Rural Fire District and New Salem Methodist Church. Harry also served as beef superintendent for 10 years at the Illinois State Fair and for 10 years at the DeQuoin State Fair. Harry enjoyed a good road trip across this beautiful country, especially when it included a visit to see his children and grandchildren. His family and friends will miss him dearly, but we rest assured that he is joyfully reunited with all of his dogs. We know he will be telling long tales, cracking good jokes, enjoying many naps, and eating all the pancakes and desserts he can. In addition to his wife of 60 years, Sue, survivors include a son, Bradley Gleckler of New Salem; daughters, Nancy (Tim) Halpin of Pittsfield and Gail (Mike) Jones of Waynetown, Ind.; three grandchildren, Paige (Henry) Smith of Lexington, Ky., Gavin Halpin of St. Louis and Cheyenne Jones of Duncan, Okla.; a great-grandson, Isaac Smith of Lexington; a brother, John (Laura) Gleckler of New Salem; sisters, Dorothy Willard of West Point, Elizabeth (Bill) Carter of Plainfield, Ind., Jean (Terry) Simington of Longmont, Colo., and Carol Bovee of Davenport, Iowa.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Mary Ruth Gleckler, Helen Faydell Gleckler, and Frances Brown. SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Niebur Funeral Home, Pittsfield, with Wesley Shriver conducting. Burial will be in Greenpond Cemetery near Pearl. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Milton Christian Church or New Salem Methodist Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Niebur Funeral Home. WEBSITE: nieburfh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 4 to May 6, 2019