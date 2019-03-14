QUINCY -- Hazel M. Tipton, 93, of Quincy, died at 1:35 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Born Feb. 17, 1926, in Warren, Wis., Hazel was a daughter of Louie and Lydia Paddock Sole. She married Donald D. Tipton on March 5, 1947, in Tomah, Wis. He preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 1995. Hazel had a large collection of Santa Clauses and bird houses. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and putting puzzles together. She also was a avid Cubs fan. Hazel was very devoted to her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Tipton was employed at Motorola until its closing. She then worked at St. Mary Hospital for 24 years until her retirement in 2001. Survivors include four daughters, Mary Ewing (Bob) of Lake Wales, Fla., Bette Mabeus (Wayne) of Wever, Iowa, JoAnne Dirkschneider (Tom) of Lincoln, Neb., and Teresa Klingele of Quincy; six sons, Bobby Tipton (Mary Young), Michael "Mike" Tipton, James "Jim" Tipton (Vickie), Rodney Tipton (Sue), Donald "Donnie" Tipton Jr. (Sandy) and Chris Tipton (Lisa), all of Quincy; many grandchildren and many stepgrandchildren and many great-grandchildren and many stepgreat-grandchildren; and two sisters, June Jackson (LeRoy) of Sparta, Wis., and Violet "Dolly" Mincey of Riverside, Calif. Mrs. Tipton was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Bonnie F. Steinkamp; a granddaughter, Bridget Bush; a brother, Louie "Sonny" Sole; five sisters, Beatrice Harvey, Loretta Johnson, Bernice Johnson, Annie Stone and Gladys Henry; one daughter in-law, Mary Tipton; and one sister in-law, Darlene Sole. SERVICES: 7 p.m. Friday at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Boster officiating. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Blessing Hospice or Great River Honor Flight. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary