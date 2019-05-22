QUINCY -- Hedwig "Hedy" Elligsen, 88, of Quincy, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in the Emergency Room of Blessing Hospital. She was born on Dec. 3, 1930, in Dohren-Emsland, Germany, the daughter of Anton and Helene (Meyer) Schene. Hedy came to the United States in 1950 as a student and lived with her uncle, the Rt. Rev. Msgr. H. B. Schnelton at the St. Boniface Rectory in Quincy. She was married to Philip Elligsen on June 7, 1958. They were married to each other for 60 1/2 years. Hedy was a community leader, active in many endeavors. Hedy was also a qualified German baker who operated Hedy's Cookies in Quincy and Hedy's German Bakery in St. Louis Union Station. Hedy was also the motivating force in her husband's business. Hedy was heavily engaged in church work, social work and the business of making friends. Hedy was an avid antique collector who loved going to all the sales with her daughter-in-law. Hedy and her husband loved to travel around the United States and also made five trips to Europe, where Hedy loved shopping for antiques. In addition to her husband, Philip, Hedy is also survived by: TWO SONS: Erich Elligsen and his wife Norma and John A. Elligsen TWO DAUGHTERS: Frances E. Rawlings and Mariellen Dowell and her husband Phil. TWO GRANDCHILDREN: Hedy Marie Elligsen and Annalies Dowell. Hedy was preceded in death by all of her siblings and grandchildren: Erich Elligsen Jr., Christian Philip Elligsen and Norma Christina Elligsen. Private graveside services will be conducted by Pastor Larry Mulch at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. The services are private for members of her immediate family per Hedy's wishes. Memorials may be made to the organization of the donor's choice. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 22 to May 24, 2019